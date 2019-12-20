You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
EGM WATCH

Magnus Energy's proposed board member shares plans for trading resumption

Fri, Dec 20, 2019 - 5:50 AM
angelat@sph.com.sg

Singapore

IF the new board proposed by Magnus Energy has its way, the future of the Catalist-listed company remains unchanged - an investment firm, with interest in the oil and gas sector.

Magnus is an investment holding company which derives nearly 70 per cent of its revenue from its 55 per cent stake in Mid-Continent Equipment Inc, an oil and and gas equipment distribution business in the US.

Its shares have been suspended from trading since Aug 23 following the release of an external report by Provenance Capital which was hired by the firm to review selected transactions from 2013 to 2017, following queries by its former executive managing director, Charles Madhavan. The latter was one of the two activist shareholders instrumental in ousting Magnus's chairman, two directors and independent auditor.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In an interview on Thursday, See Soon Hong said, if appointed, the priority for his team of directors which boasts of a qualified auditor, banker, lawyer and himself, a businessman, will be to facilitate the resumption in the trading of the shares.

SEE ALSO

Magnus Energy widens Q1 net loss to S$270,000

In order to do this, the team will seek to address issues highlighted in the Provenance report which has "identified various weaknesses and shortfalls pertaining to each of these selected transactions".

"We will also appoint a lawyer for legal opinion to address issues of misconduct," said Mr See, who was introduced by independent director and the audit committee chairman, Lee Chong Ping, who was appointed by Magnus on Nov 22.

"We will get an internal auditor to advise on risks, review past transactions and come out with good corporate governance control at board and management level,'' he said.

But, most importantly, is the need to create some recurring income and get the shares trading again. To achieve that, the proposed board will assess Magnus's businesses to see which to get rid of, which to keep, and investment opportunities.

"We are looking at recurring income to save the company and get out of suspension. Recurring income is a priority for listed companies,'' he said, adding that the whole process could take 6-12 months to complete.

"If really there is no good asset target on hand, we will return cash to shareholders,'' he said.

Expert advice will be sought for Magnus's micro-algae project.

"If it can work, we are happy to reinvest in this,'' he said, adding that he is open to either a joint venture to create other forms of business from the land and equipment.

"Or even takeover and recover the funds,'' he shared.

Magnus has put Mr Lee up for re-election and proposed to appoint Mr See, Wong Ann Chai and Lam Kuet Keng as new directors who will make up the new board. The new directors are not taking any fees, unlike the rival team of directors proposed by Mr Madhavan, which is seeking S$90,000 in directors' fees for FY2020.

The EGM will be held on Jan 9.

Companies & Markets

Cromwell E-Reit buying 3 German freehold industrial assets for 38m euros

Rex unit proposes US$4.5m preference share issue to fund Oman well drilling

Swiber gets 1 more month for judicial management

Life after Permata: What's next for Singapore banks in their M&A strategy?

Financial institutions hike fees, lower fixed deposit rates

Investment banking fees jump 22% to record US$868m for 2019: report

BREAKING

Dec 20, 2019 10:44 AM
Companies & Markets

Cromwell E-Reit buying 3 German freehold industrial assets for 38m euros

CROMWELL European Real Estate Investment Trust (Cromwell E-Reit) is acquiring a portfolio of three freehold light...

Dec 20, 2019 10:42 AM
Government & Economy

Australian PM Morrison ends holiday to face fire crisis

[SYDNEY] Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison cut short a Hawaii holiday on Friday following a barrage of...

Dec 20, 2019 10:23 AM
Energy & Commodities

JPMorgan metals traders under Singapore scrutiny, two more depart: sources

[NEW YORK] Regulatory scrutiny of precious metals trading at JPMorgan Chase & Co, one of the world's largest...

Dec 20, 2019 10:17 AM
Government & Economy

South-east Asia may soon need a 'Plan B' to deal with low inflation: S&P Global Ratings

[SINGAPORE] South-east Asia is set for another year of low inflation, generating difficult choices for the region's...

Dec 20, 2019 09:56 AM
Technology

US makes it easier for holders of industry-standard patents to block product sales

[BENGALURU] United States antitrust and patent officials on Thursday said they no longer deem holders of industry-...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly