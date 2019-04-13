Manager of Frasers Centrepoint Trust names Richard Ng as new CEO

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
THE manager of Frasers Centrepoint Trust (FCT) has named Richard Ng as chief executive officer-designate who will take over from Chew Tuan Chiong, who is retiring.
Frasers Centrepoint Asset Management (FCAM), in a regulatory filing on Friday, said Mr Ng's appointment
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg