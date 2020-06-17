Marina Bay Sands mall re-opening limited to loyalty customers only

Get our introductory offer at only
THE mall at Marina Bay Sands will be open only to loyalty programme members when retail operations start again on Friday, the integrated resort operator has said.
Visitors’ access to The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands will be restricted for now, “in order to ensure safe-distancing measures...
