Marina Bay Sands mall re-opening limited to loyalty customers only

Wed, Jun 17, 2020 - 6:20 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

THE mall at Marina Bay Sands will be open only to loyalty programme members when retail operations start again on Friday, the integrated resort operator has said.

Visitors’ access to The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands will be restricted for now, “in order to ensure safe-distancing measures...

