Medinex opens 14% above IPO price on debut

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
MEDICAL support services company Medinex made its Catalist debut on Friday at S$0.285, a 14 per cent jump from its S$0.25 initial public offering (IPO) price
Shares in Medinex, which provides professional support services to medical clinics, traded sideways on Friday
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg