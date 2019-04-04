You are here

MeGroup subsidiary renews Mazda 4S dealership in Malaysia for 3 more years

Thu, Apr 04, 2019 - 12:58 PM
vtay@sph.com.sg@VivienneTayBT

AUTO dealer MeGroup's Malaysia-based subsidiary has renewed its Mazda 4S dealership with Bermaz Motor Trading for a further period of three years until March 31, 2022.

The Mazada 4S dealership is located in Jalan Sungai Besi, Kuala Lumpur, the Catalist-listed company said in a Thursday filing on the Singapore Exchange.

Wong Cheong Chee, executive chairman and CEO of MeGroup, said that in addition to upgrading its 3S dealerships to 4S dealerships, the group is also looking at opportunities to expand its dealership business, by either gaining new dealerships in new territories or taking over those already existing.

"The extension of our Mazda dealership is not only a reflection of our good relationship with our principal but also of our ability to meet their sales and service targets," Mr Wong added.

As of Thursday, the group’s dealership business comprises six automobile dealerships under the Honda, Peugeot and Mazda brands in various parts of Malaysia.

MeGroup shares were last indicated at S$0.205 on Thursday as at 12.52pm, during the mid-day trading break but after the announcement.

