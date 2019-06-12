Mercurius Capital Investment calls for trading halt

CATALIST-LISTED Mercurius Capital Investment on Wednesday morning requested a trading halt, pending the release of an announcement.

On May 20, the company said in a bourse filing that it was in advanced talks for a possible joint venture and business investment.

Mercurius manufactures children’s and infants’ apparel in China and retails bed linen in Singapore and Malaysia.

Its shares closed up 0.3 Singapore cent at 4.2 cents on Tuesday.