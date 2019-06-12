You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Mercurius Capital Investment calls for trading halt

Wed, Jun 12, 2019 - 8:23 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

CATALIST-LISTED Mercurius Capital Investment on Wednesday morning requested a trading halt, pending the release of an announcement.

On May 20, the company said in a bourse filing that it was in advanced talks for a possible joint venture and business investment.

Mercurius manufactures children’s and infants’ apparel in China and retails bed linen in Singapore and Malaysia.

Its shares closed up 0.3 Singapore cent at 4.2 cents on Tuesday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

nwy_Deutsche Bank_120619_8.jpg
Jun 12, 2019
Stocks

Bonds find favour with strategists in volatile times

BT_20190612_SPBLUERED_3806170.jpg
Jun 12, 2019
Garage

BlueRed a bridge linking Israeli startups to Asia's wealthy

nwy_temasek_120619_7.jpg
Jun 12, 2019
Banking & Finance

Latest tranche of Astrea PE bonds opens for public subscription

Most Read

1 Blurred lines as telcos revamp mobile products
2 Mapletree planning up to 2 Reit listings in next five years
3 Apple's US iphones can all be made outside of China if needed
4 CapitaLand to sell 3 China malls for 2.96b yuan to CapitaLand Retail China Trust
5 It starts from the top
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nwy_Deutsche Bank_120619_8.jpg
Jun 12, 2019
Stocks

Bonds find favour with strategists in volatile times

BT_20190612_SPBLUERED_3806170.jpg
Jun 12, 2019
Garage

BlueRed a bridge linking Israeli startups to Asia's wealthy

BT_20190612_FLCAPLAND12HARBUZH1_3806153.jpg
Jun 12, 2019
Real Estate

CapitaLand to sell its holdings in three China shopping malls

BT_20190612_YOREAL12MAK_3806145.jpg
Jun 12, 2019
Real Estate

Nicholas Mak joins ERA Realty as head of research

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening