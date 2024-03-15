Subscribers

More S-Reits could be at risk of suspending distributions

Raphael Lim

Published Fri, Mar 15, 2024 · 5:00 am
Manulife US Reit’s Centerpointe I & II, in Fairfax, Virginia. The Reit halted distributions last year, following a breach in loan covenants after valuations fell.
PHOTO: MANULIFE US REIT

S-Reits

THE high interest rate environment has been punishing for locally-listed real estate investment trusts (S-Reits) amid rising finance costs, and valuations also coming under pressure

As at the latest financial results for the financial period ended Dec 2023, six of the 40 S-Reits and property trusts have partly or fully halted distributions to unitholders, amid worsening balance sheet metrics.

Analysts are divided over whether more players are at risk of a similar situation in the coming months.

Darren Chan, senior research analyst at Phillip Securities Research, said some Reits might consider halting dividends to ensure gearing remains within regulatory limits.

“This is especially if the Reits...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Interest rates

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Democratisation of private assets needs dedicated products, teams, more education

Hospitality S-Reits set to continue ‘stellar’ run but at slower pace

China to invest in Canada mining despite crackdown, envoy says

Citigroup probes senior IPO banker over bullying claims

AliExpress targeted in EU probe over possibly illegal online products

Greenback rallies on US retail, producer price data

STOCKS

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article