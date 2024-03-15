Hospitality S-Reits set to continue ‘stellar’ run but at slower pace

CapitaLand Ascott Trust, which counts Ascott Orchard Singapore in its portfolio, is among the hospitality trusts that have posted positive distribution growth for FY2023.

HOSPITALITY focused Singapore-listed real estate investment trusts (S-Reits) have had a good run in the last year, outperforming S-Reits from other sub-sectors such as retail and healthcare.

The five hospitality trusts listed on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) recorded, on average, 21 per cent year-on-year growth in their distribution per unit (DPU) for FY2023.

For example, ARA US Hospitality Trust declared a distribution per stapled security (DPS) of 3.43 US cents for FY2023, up 12.3 per cent from FY2022. Similarly, CapitaLand Ascott Trust increased its FY2023 DPS by 16 per cent year-on-year to 6.57 Singapore cents.

Comparatively, more than three-quarters of the trusts that disclosed their distribution...