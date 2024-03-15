Subscribers

Hospitality S-Reits set to continue ‘stellar’ run but at slower pace

Navene Elangovan

Published Fri, Mar 15, 2024 · 5:00 am
CapitaLand Ascott Trust, which counts Ascott Orchard Singapore in its portfolio, is among the hospitality trusts that have posted positive distribution growth for FY2023.
PHOTO: BT FILE

Hospitality

HOSPITALITY focused Singapore-listed real estate investment trusts (S-Reits) have had a good run in the last year, outperforming S-Reits from other sub-sectors such as retail and healthcare.

The five hospitality trusts listed on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) recorded, on average, 21 per cent year-on-year growth in their distribution per unit (DPU) for FY2023.

For example, ARA US Hospitality Trust declared a distribution per stapled security (DPS) of 3.43 US cents for FY2023, up 12.3 per cent from FY2022. Similarly, CapitaLand Ascott Trust increased its FY2023 DPS by 16 per cent year-on-year to 6.57 Singapore cents.

Comparatively, more than three-quarters of the trusts that disclosed their distribution...

