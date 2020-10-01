You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Nam Cheong's creditors to withhold proceedings against its unit while it prepares debt restructuring proposal

Thu, Oct 01, 2020 - 10:03 PM
claudiat@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaTanBT

MALAYSIAN offshore support vessel builder Nam Cheong on Thursday said that following an application by its wholly owned subsidiary, Nam Cheong Dockyard (NCD) to the Corporate Debt Restructuring Committee of Malaysia (CDRC), NCD's financial institution creditors are expected to withhold from any proceedings against NCD and its subsidiaries.

This is part of an informal standstill that will last for an initial six-month period, said the company in a regulatory update.

Meanwhile, NCD is expected to submit a proposal for a restructuring of its debts within 60 days from the date of CDRC's admission, after which CDRC will call for a meeting with NCD's creditors.

The company is hopeful of being able to get back to the term loan creditors and all other creditors in the near future with some indication of its plans which must ensure underlying viability and the generation of sufficient earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) to meet its obligations, said Nam Cheong.

However, the group has yet to enter any definitive agreement in relation to the restructuring. In the event that restructuring is not completed in a timely manner, the company will be faced with a going concern issue, said Nam Cheong.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Nam Cheong has voluntarily suspended trading of its shares since April 2018.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Lendlease Global Commercial Reit acquires stake in Jem

Ayondo ordered to provide information for investigation in possible Securities and Futures Act breach

Acra, MAS, SGX RegCo update checklist guiding conduct of general meetings

Teckwah privatisation offer turns unconditional

Hyflux suitor Utico reaffirms offer, suggests PnP town hall next week

Keppel associate Floatel's creditors extend forbearance to Oct 15

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 1, 2020 09:58 PM
Government & Economy

New York becomes the first big US city to reopen all schools

[NEW YORK] New York City has now reopened all its public schools in a milestone for the city's recovery from its...

Oct 1, 2020 09:49 PM
Banking & Finance

Booming crypto market a potential haven for money laundering

[LOS ANGELES] The booming world of decentralised finance (defi), which has collected more than US$11 billion in...

Oct 1, 2020 09:39 PM
Stocks

US: Wall Street jumps at open on stimulus hopes

[BENGALURU] Wall Street's main indexes jumped at the open on Thursday as investors bet on more fiscal stimulus after...

Oct 1, 2020 09:19 PM
Transport

US airlines rise as Trump's proposal revives bailout hope

[BENGALURU] Shares of US airlines rose on Thursday, buoyed by hopes for a second bailout after the Trump...

Oct 1, 2020 08:56 PM
Government & Economy

Trump signs bill averting US government shutdown

[WASHINGTON] President Donald Trump signed Thursday a spending bill that averts a government shutdown and extends...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Pinnacle@Duxton five-room flat sets resale record at S$1.26m

Singtel's group CEO Chua Sock Koong to retire; Yuen Kuan Moon to take over

Singapore to allow visitors from Australia, Vietnam from Oct 8

Ayondo ordered to provide information for investigation in possible Securities and Futures Act breach

MyRepublic adds M1 as MVNO partner

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.