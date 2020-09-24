You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Neo Group shareholders vote yes on property business diversification

Thu, Sep 24, 2020 - 6:19 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

CATALIST-LISTED caterer and food manufacturer Neo Group can now expand into the property business, with shareholders having unanimously approved the diversification at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on Thursday morning.

Shareholders representing about 124 million shares voted in favour of the move, with no votes against the resolution, according to ballot results released after the market close. No party was required to abstain from voting.

Neo Group last month announced plans to go into property development, investment and management, through a joint venture (JV) with Catalist-listed Boldtek Holdings. It will hold a half-stake in a JV company with an initial share capital of S$1 million.

The board had said the move could open revenue streams from rent and management fees, synergies with Neo Group's other businesses.

But Neo Group is still looking for opportunities in its core catering and food manufacturing business, and the board does not expect any immediate or significant change in the company's overall revenue mix at this stage.

SEE ALSO

Toshiba top investor calls for probe as vote counting scandal widens

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

DrewCorp Services served as the appointed scrutineer for the EGM, which was held electronically.

The counter closed at S$0.49 on a cum-dividend basis, down by S$0.02 or 3.92 per cent.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

M1 is third telco to launch non-standalone 5G; mobile plan available from Friday

Even before proposed merger, CCT and CMT have already been diversifying: managers

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB upgrades ThaiBev to 'add' as share price back at low levels

Hot stock: Wilmar sees active trading after announcing China unit's IPO price

UOB launches partnership network to simplify digital payments, rewards redemption

Singapore banking system may be among first to recover: S&P

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 24, 2020 06:15 PM
Stocks

Singapore stocks tumble amid Wall Street rout, STI down 1.22%

SINGAPORE shares sank on Thursday, tracking the Wall Street rout overnight amid fears of a second wave of the...

Sep 24, 2020 06:10 PM
Life & Culture

Dogs used to detect coronavirus in pilot project at Helsinki airport

[HELSINKI] Dogs trained to detect the novel coronavirus began sniffing passenger samples at Finland's Helsinki-...

Sep 24, 2020 05:55 PM
Consumer

Toshiba top investor calls for probe as vote counting scandal widens

[TOKYO] Toshiba's top investor has called for a probe into a botched shareholder meeting, alleging several investors...

Sep 24, 2020 05:47 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Thursday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 4.32...

Sep 24, 2020 05:41 PM
Companies & Markets

M1 is third telco to launch non-standalone 5G; mobile plan available from Friday

KEPPEL Corp-owned telco M1 launched its 5G non-standalone network on Thursday, which means its customers can access...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

China has a new richest person, with Jack Ma dethroned

Hot stock: Wilmar sees active trading after announcing China unit's IPO price

Gold extends losses to fourth day on US dollar rally

Broker's take: CGS-CIMB upgrades ThaiBev to 'add' as share price back at low levels

Singapore banking system may be among first to recover: S&P

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.