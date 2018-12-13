You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Neste invests 1.4b euros, builds new Singapore plant

Move to increase biofuel production capacity is based on growing global market demand for low-carbon solutions
Thu, Dec 13, 2018 - 5:50 AM
yunitaso@sph.com.sg@YunitaOngBT

BT_20181213_NESTE_3642255.jpg
Illustration of Neste's new plant, next to its existing facility in Tuas. The new plant has a production capacity of up to 1.3 million tonnes per annum and will have 100 new employees.
PHOTO: NESTE

Singapore

FINNISH energy giant Neste revealed on Wednesday that it will pump 1.4 billion euros (S$2.2 billion) to increase its biofuel production capacity in Singapore by up to 1.3 million tonnes per annum.

It is the single biggest investment in Neste's history, president and chief executive Peter Vanacker told media at a webcast briefing from Finland.

"The decision is based on a growing global market demand for low-carbon solutions," he said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"We are already a global leader in renewable products produced from waste and residues. This investment marks an important step in the execution of our profitable growth strategy globally," he said.

Neste will build a new plant here with a production capacity of up to 1.3 million tonnes per annum. The new production line will begin in 2022 and will have 100 new employees. Over 6,000 people will be employed for the construction process which will start in 2019.

It will be located next to another existing Neste facility in Tuas, which currently hires 120 people. The S$1.2 billion existing facility went onstream in 2010 and has a capacity of one million tonnes per annum. The plants take up 19 ha each.

Khalil A Bakar, deputy director, Energy & Resources, Singapore Economic Development Board, said: "With a growing demand for cleaner fuels globally, our partnership with Neste will be important in helping us combat climate change, whilst growing the energy industry and our overall economy in a competitive and sustainable manner."

When the new plant becomes operational in 2022, Neste's biofuel production capacity in Singapore from both plants will reach up to 2.3 million tonnes per year.

All of Neste's plants produce renewable diesel, renewable aviation fuel and raw materials for various polymers and chemicals materials, the company said in a statement.

The investment will also go towards beefing up its logistics and raw material pretreatment capabilities at the existing plant.

Raw material pretreatment is a process by which low-quality waste and residue raw materials are treated before the refining process.

Neste, which is 44.75 per cent owned by the state of Finland, also produces biofuels in the Netherlands and Finland. It also has conventional oil refining operations in Finland.

By 2022, when the new Singapore plant opens, Neste expects the total renewable product capacity to hit close to 4.5 million tonnes annually, from 2.7 million tonnes currently.

It announced last December the decision to build its new plant in Singapore instead of the United States. The investment quantum was not disclosed then.

Editor's Choice

BT_20181212_STARHUB12A_3641158.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

StarHub faces hurricane, not headwinds, says CEO

file72l6xp4mbqpeogk75de.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Technology

South-east Asia tech valuations 'to hold amid global drop'

Dec 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Boob tube's for rubes as pay-TV loses its lustre

Most Read

1 Your apps know where you were last night, and they're not keeping it secret
2 StarHub faces hurricane, not headwinds, says CEO
3 Trump says Fed 'would be foolish' to raise rates this month
4 Telco, bank, consumer stocks among bargains in discount bin: analysts
5 Park View Mansions tries for en bloc again with 22% lower reserve price
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

nm-sg-1212.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Economists fret over trade tensions, shave forecast for Singapore growth in 2019

doc735tg95yzkp1m9qve343_doc6ux79w0bg9l1k2r56hbb.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

AK_suntec_1212.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore consumer confidence still in doldrums but hits 3-year high in Q3: poll

AK_sgskyline_1212.jpg
Dec 12, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo rents up 0.6% in November; HDB rents drop 0.5%: SRX

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening