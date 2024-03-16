Nvidia’s historic rally extends to a record-setting 10th straight week

Published Sat, Mar 16, 2024 · 8:31 am
Nvidia is the top gainer among Nasdaq 100 Index components this year, just as it was in 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Nvidia

NVIDIA’S historic 2024 rally keeps piling on records.

The stock rose 0.4 per cent over the latest week, making for the chipmaker’s 10th straight positive week, the longest such winning streak in its history. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index fell 4 per cent this week, its biggest one-week drop since January.

Nvidia gained about 80 per cent over the 10-week rally, and the streak is the latest example of how investors have continually bid up the company amid sky-high demand for chips used in artificial intelligence. 

Nvidia is the top gainer among Nasdaq 100 Index components this year, just as it was in 2023. The rally has resulted in a market capitalisation of about US$2.2 trillion for Nvidia, making it the third-largest publicly traded stock, behind Microsoft and Apple. 

The next major test for the stock will come on Monday (Mar 18), when chief executive officer Jensen Huang will speak at the company’s annual GTC conference. BLOOMBERG

SEE ALSO

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

semiconductors

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

TDCX minority shareholder wants MAS, SEC to scrutinise privatisation offer

Boeing tells airlines to check 787 flight deck seat switches

Hertz’s CEO to step down as car renter unwinds bet on EVs

Oil: Prices dip, but set for weekly gain of over 3%

Europe: Stocks falter on US rate jitters but log weekly gains

US: Stocks close lower as inflation remains in focus

Breaking News

Most Popular