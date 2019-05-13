You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

OCBC Cycle 2019 marks 11th year with new corporate category

Mon, May 13, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190513_LLOCBC13_3779263.jpg
The OCBC Cycle Corporate Chase participants ride off at the start of The Sportive Ride. It featured 14 teams from 10 companies.

Singapore

OCBC Cycle 2019 attracted nearly 6,800 cyclists to The Straits Times Ride and The Sportive Ride in the event's eleventh edition on Sunday, with participants ranging from children to casual riders, corporate cyclists and competitive athletes.

This year's event also saw a

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

May 13, 2019
Opinion

Why Singapore retail funds' costs remain stubbornly high

BT_20190513_SPRAFFLES13_3779262.jpg
May 13, 2019
Companies & Markets

Raffles Medical prescribes a patient approach

BT_20190513_RCCOL13_3779235.jpg
May 13, 2019
Stocks

This week will decide whether Goldilocks rally has run its course

Most Read

1 When gender reveal parties go awry
2 Smoke, drink and eat what you want, Norway's public health minister says
3 Trade tensions roll back into frame for Singapore banks
4 Hyflux says it could get up to S$500m from Oyster Bay Fund
5 Oil rebounds as Trump says letter revives China trade hopes
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190513_JLMARVEL_3778780.jpg
May 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

Man behind fintech hub Lattice80 locked in legal disputes in Seoul, Singapore

May 13, 2019
Opinion

Why Singapore retail funds' costs remain stubbornly high

May 13, 2019
Banking & Finance

Marvelstone silent on progress of its plans; web page blank; Lattice 80 UK dissolved

BT_20190513_RCCOL13_3779235.jpg
May 13, 2019
Stocks

This week will decide whether Goldilocks rally has run its course

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening