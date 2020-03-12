You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

OEL in non-binding pact to buy 51% stake in China healthcare firm

Thu, Mar 12, 2020 - 8:38 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

CATALIST-LISTED OEL (Holdings) on Thursday said it has entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the proposed acquisition of a 51 per cent stake in Shanghai Longjian Hospital Management Co.

This comes after the property management company on Feb 12 said it plans to diversify into early childhood childcare and health education in Singapore, as well as the healthcare industry, through a share placement to investors led by controlling shareholder Zhang Jian.

Due to commercial sensitivity, the final amount for the acquisition will only be disclosed upon entry of a definitive agreement, the company said. 

The MOU is not legally binding, save for the provisions relating to cost, confidentiality, duration and exclusivity, governing law and dispute resolution.

The agreement sets out the key commercial terms as agreed between the company and Shanghai Longjian and the parties shall negotiate with the intention of executing the definitive agreement within six months from March 10, when the MOU was signed, OEL (Holdings) noted. 

SEE ALSO

OEL managing director, chairman to quit after divesting entire stake

Founded in Shanghai, China in March 2019, Shanghai Longjian is in the business of hospital management, medical technology, biotechnology technology development and health management consulting.

The founder and legal representative of Shanghai Longjian is Ye Wenzheng, who is one of the top authorities in China's haematology department, according to OEL (Holdings). Following the completion of the proposed acquisition, Mr Ye will continue to lead Shanghai Longjian's healthcare business in China.

Among other projects, the doctors of Shanghai Longjian are using the medical technology of a hydrogen generator to conduct "medical expert guidance, clinical services and technical specification control for Covid-19 affected patients", the company said. 

This technology has been recognised by China's authoritative experts and is being applied in Wuhan Central Hospital, Jinyintan Hospital, Zhongnan Hospital, Hanyang Hospital and Puren Hospital. 

Shares in OEL (Holdings) last traded at 1.6 Singapore cents on March 9, down 0.2 cent or 11.1 per cent.

Companies & Markets

Del Monte Q3 net profit more than doubles to US$6.7m on higher sales

Asia markets end lower as risk aversion returns

FLT and FCOT unitholders approve merger

Apac's PE AUM hit US$1.2t in 2019, accounting for one-third of world total: Bain

Jefferies raises OCBC to 'buy', sees resilient earnings for banking trio

Genting's RWS launches promotions with eye on falling tourism numbers

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 12, 2020 08:47 AM
Government & Economy

Australia unveils stimulus to offset coronavirus impact

[SYDNEY] Australia's government said on Thursday it would pump A$17.6 billion (S$15.9 billion) into the economy to...

Mar 12, 2020 08:37 AM
Companies & Markets

Del Monte Q3 net profit more than doubles to US$6.7m on higher sales

DEL Monte Pacific more than doubled its net profit to US$6.7 million for the third quarter ended Jan 31, 2020, from...

Mar 12, 2020 08:24 AM
Energy & Commodities

Nearly US$640b coal investments undercut by cheap renewables: research

[LONDON] Nearly US$640 billion of investment in coal power capacity worldwide is at risk because it is cheaper to...

Mar 12, 2020 08:18 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open more than 2% down on coronavirus fears

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened more than two per cent lower on Thursday following sharp falls on Wall Street as fears...

Mar 12, 2020 08:15 AM
Consumer

Asia's wealthy shrug off taboos, invest in end of life services

[SINGAPORE] When Ang Ziqian was seven, his teacher asked the class to describe their parents' jobs. The children of...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.