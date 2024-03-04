Olam Agri acquires feed producer in Senegal for 17 million euros

Vivienne Tay

Published Mon, Mar 04, 2024 · 8:43 am
Olam Group expects the acquisition, which is funded from a combination of existing cash and debt facilities, to be earnings accretive from 2024.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Olam International

OLAM Group’s 64.5 per cent-owned subsidiary Olam Agri has acquired Avisen, a major feed supplier in Senegal, for 17 million euros (S$24.8 million), the group said on Monday (Mar 4).

The move bolsters Olam Agri’s feed and protein presence in West Africa, where it produces animal feed and day-old chicks in Nigeria.

It expects the acquisition, which is funded from a combination of existing cash and debt facilities, to be earnings accretive from 2024.

Avisen was established in 2000 by two veterinarians. Its facility in Rufisque produces over 100,000 tonnes of feed.

Sharad Gupta, president of Olam Agri’s integrated feed and protein business, said: “Combining Olam Agri’s global commodity sourcing networks, strong manufacturing and formulation expertise with Avisen’s local market knowledge will enable (the company) to further improve the quality and cost efficiency of feed in the Senegalese market.”

Gupta added that Olam Agri expects continued strong growth in the poultry sector, along with demand for high-quality feeds. The company will make necessary investments to grow its feed volumes.

SEE ALSO

Avisen chief executive Papa Seck said Olam Agri will bring industry best practices and a wealth of relevant experience drawn from its strong position in other markets such as Nigeria.

Olam Group’s counter ended Friday flat at S$0.98.

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Agriculture/Farming

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Asia: Stocks rise on US gains ahead of key China policy meeting

Ringgit gains as Malaysia steps up coordination to lift currency

Bitcoin breaches US$64,000 briefly as ETF demand lures traders

Malaysia may renew search for MH370 decade after plane vanished

Singapore-grown expertise anchors ComfortDelGro as it ramps up overseas operations

Gold near two-month high as hopes for mid-year US rate cut rise

STOCKS

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article