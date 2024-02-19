Subscribers

Hot stock: Olam surges after investigations show no involvement in US$50 billion Nigerian fraud

Michelle Zhu

Published Mon, Feb 19, 2024 · 8:14 am Updated Mon, Feb 19, 2024 · 3:52 pm
Olam Group says all its businesses in Nigeria “continue to operate normally”.
Olam International

SHARES of Olam Group spiked in early trade on Monday (Feb 19) after the group announced it recently concluded investigations into Olam Nigeria, which turned up no evidence of involvement in a multi-billion-dollar fraud.

As at 10.39 am, the food and agri-business giant had gained S$0.15 or 17 per cent to trade at S$1.03 amid heavy trading with 7.3 million securities changing hands, or significantly above the average volume of about one million.

After the midday break, the counter had eased slightly...

