Hot stock: Olam surges after investigations show no involvement in US$50 billion Nigerian fraud

Olam Group says all its businesses in Nigeria “continue to operate normally”.

Find out more about subscription packages here .

Find out more about subscription packages here .

Find out more about subscription packages here .

Already have an account? Log in

SHARES of Olam Group spiked in early trade on Monday (Feb 19) after the group announced it recently concluded investigations into Olam Nigeria, which turned up no evidence of involvement in a multi-billion-dollar fraud.

As at 10.39 am, the food and agri-business giant had gained S$0.15 or 17 per cent to trade at S$1.03 amid heavy trading with 7.3 million securities changing hands, or significantly above the average volume of about one million.

After the midday break, the counter had eased slightly...