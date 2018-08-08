You are here
Oxley to sell Tokyo property for 855.2m yen
OXLEY Holdings announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Godo Kaisha Oxley Tokyo is selling its Akasaka property to three individual buyers for an aggregate price of 855.2 million yen (S$10.5 million).
The property located at Lot Number 1603, Akasaka 2-chome, Minato-ku, Tokyo comprises an 11-storey strata-titled residential building with total floor area of 623.89 square metres, sited on freehold land with a total area of 165.28 square metres.
The full sale price has been received by Oxley on Aug 8, 2018. The sale is expected to have a positive impact on the earnings per share and net tangible assets per share of the company for the current financial year ending June 30, 2019.