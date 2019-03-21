You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Pine Capital seeks trading suspension amid allegations of lapses, conflict of interest

Thu, Mar 21, 2019 - 9:32 PM
janiceh@sph.com.sg@JaniceHengBT

CATALIST-LISTED investment firm Pine Capital Group's board has recommended that the trading of the company's shares be suspended with immediate effect, in a Singapore Exchange (SGX) filing on Thursday.

The board said it has "received numerous allegations from various parties concerning, inter alia, its sole operating subsidiary, Advance Capital Partners Asset Management Private Limited (ACPAM) and its operations, including allegations in respect of potential conflict ofinterest and possible lapses in internal control".

The board said it "has been looking into the allegations and needs time to gather the relevant information and take the necessary action subject to appropriate advice".

On March 19, ACPAM received a notice of termination of the management agreement between it and Advance Opportunities Fund I.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In view of the allegations as well as the notice of termination, Pine Capital said its board is of the view that there is no clarity of the company's state of affairs, and it is "unable to ascertain that all material information pertaining to the company and its subsidiaries and their operation have been announced and disclosed".

In consultation with SGX, the board will appoint an independent reviewer to investigate the allegations received since January 2019, subject to SGX being satisfied with the appointment, scope and terms of reference. Details will be announced in due course.

Further details on the allegations and the state of affairs in ACPAM will be announced in due course, said Pine Capital, adding that it will make announcements as and when appropriate to update shareholders on the matter.

The announcement follows the resignation of Pine Capital's interim chief executive officer and executive chairman Tan Choon Wee effective March 1, in view of a requisition letter by shareholders to remove him and two others as directors.

The two others, independent directors Chong Chee Hoong and Roy Ling, resigned effective March 18. This was because they were unable to obtain sufficient information in a timely manner to discharge fiduciary responsibilities and were not able to make an assessment on the state of affairs of the group, according to a separate SGX filing.

Pine Capital shares closed down 50 per cent at 0.1 Singapore cent on Thursday.

Companies & Markets

PUB says Salim-Medco should not use it as excuse to pull plug on Hyflux deal

3 Camsing Healthcare independent directors resign over audit concerns

HRNetGroup to set up Taiwan branch

Lippo Karawaci gets pre-funding of US$280m for rights subscription

Yamada Green Resources unit pledges factory, building for credit facility

Judicial manager appointed for JES International

Editor's Choice

BP_Monetary Authority of Singapore_210319_2.jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS out to identify cases of tardy corporate disclosure

BT_20190321_PGPENNY_3730002.jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Goh Hin Calm gets 3 years for role in trading conspiracy

BP_Oxley_210319_7.jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

Terminated hotel deal a setback for Oxley's deleveraging plans

Most Read

1 Temasek International undergoes changes in leadership
2 SIA to offer S$500m 5-year fixed-rate bonds for institutional, retail investors
3 SIA's S$500m 5-year bonds will pay 3.03% interest
4 CapitaLand and CDL poised to buy Liang Court mall at S$400m
5 Temasek International names Lee Theng Kiat chairman, Dilhan Pillay CEO
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

IMG_8803 (3).jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Garage

Lazada ramps up efforts to boost seller and brand growth

doc74kogcuuik56sb6gkve_doc74knly8fnjs1lrkp73o6.jpg
Mar 21, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mar 21, 2019
Garage

Tembusu Partners to boost China presence with 1b yuan investment funds

Mar 21, 2019
Companies & Markets

PUB says Salim-Medco should not use it as excuse to pull plug on Hyflux deal

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening