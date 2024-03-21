HOCK LOCK SIEW ·
Subscribers

The post-Covid run in hospitality Reits may look tired but don’t discount it getting a second wind

Navene Elangovan

Published Thu, Mar 21, 2024 · 5:00 am
While Chinese visitors have yet to return to Singapore’s shores at levels seen before the pandemic, conditions are in place for their return now that a mutual visa-free travel arrangement with China has kicked in.
PHOTO: AFP

Hock Lock Siew

IT HAS been tough times for Singapore-listed real estate investment trusts (S-Reits), as high interest rates continue to weigh on distributions and investor sentiment remains dour amid the macroeconomic uncertainty.

While more than three-quarters of the trusts that disclosed distribution-per-unit (DPU) figures in their latest earnings reports posted year-on-year declines, the hospitality-focused Reits have bucked the downtrend.

The five hospitality trusts listed on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) posted an average growth of 21 per cent in DPU for FY2023.

Analysts, however, pointed out that the growth posted by hospitality Reits has mostly been due to a lower base since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Even...

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Oil slips as investors weigh Fed rate decision

Citi cuts London investment bankers as drought in deals persists

Europe: Luxury stocks pressure equities ahead of Fed verdict

US: Indices end at records as Federal Reserve confirms plant for 2024 rate cuts

US Federal Reserve sees three rate cuts in 2024 but a more shallow easing path

Manulife faces 40% decline in US office investments from peak

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article