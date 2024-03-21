While Chinese visitors have yet to return to Singapore’s shores at levels seen before the pandemic, conditions are in place for their return now that a mutual visa-free travel arrangement with China has kicked in.

"The post-Covid run in hospitality Reits may look tired but don’t discount it getting a second wind "

IT HAS been tough times for Singapore-listed real estate investment trusts (S-Reits), as high interest rates continue to weigh on distributions and investor sentiment remains dour amid the macroeconomic uncertainty.

While more than three-quarters of the trusts that disclosed distribution-per-unit (DPU) figures in their latest earnings reports posted year-on-year declines, the hospitality-focused Reits have bucked the downtrend.

The five hospitality trusts listed on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) posted an average growth of 21 per cent in DPU for FY2023.

Analysts, however, pointed out that the growth posted by hospitality Reits has mostly been due to a lower base since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Even...