Subscribers

Over 75% of S-Reits log DPU declines in H2; expected interest rate cuts may offer reprieve

Raphael Lim

Published Thu, Mar 07, 2024 · 5:00 am
The Singapore office market may see some upside in the event of an interest rate cut starting in May or June 2024.
PHOTO: ST FILE

S-Reits

HIGHER interest costs continued to weigh on distributions for locally listed real estate investment trusts (S-Reits) in the second half of 2023.

More than three-quarters of the trusts that disclosed distribution per unit (DPU) figures in their latest earnings reports posted year-on-year declines for the financial period ended December 2023.

Just six S-Reits reported DPU improvements, while two had unchanged DPU.

Analysts said the lacklustre performance was largely in line with expectations, even though there were some surprises in certain sectors. They also remain watchful for potential upside from interest rate cuts later this year.

Darren Chan, senior research analyst at Phillip Securities Research,...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Financial results

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Reits & Property

Wing Tai establishes S$1 billion multicurrency debt issuance programme

Digital Core Reit proposes to raise stake in Frankfurt data centre by 24.9%

Elite Commercial Reit secures £135 million debt facilities

PropertyGuru reports S$1.1 million net profit in Q4 amid higher Singapore revenue

TA Corp H2 net profit up 9% to S$11.7 million

Mapletree Logistics Trust to spend S$234 million on Malaysia, Vietnam Grade A warehouse acquisitions

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article