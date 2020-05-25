Professional services shore up staffing as insolvency cases loom amid virus outbreak

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
AS MORE businesses buckle under strain amid the virus outbreak, some firms in the professional services are boosting their restructuring and insolvency (R&I) practice with more aggressive hiring.
Firms offering legal, auditing and consulting services told The Business...
