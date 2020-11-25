Prominent businessman Ameerali Rajabali Jumabhoy dies at 94

Get our introductory offer at only
AMEERALI Rajabali Jumabhoy, prominent businessman and founder of Scotts Holdings Limited, passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning at the age of 94.
He was a forward thinker and created Asia's first purpose-built serviced apartment building, The Ascott Singapore on...
