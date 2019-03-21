PUB says Salim-Medco should not use it as excuse to pull plug on Hyflux deal

HYFLUX's reluctant white knight Salim-Medco consortium (SMI) should not use PUB as an excuse to back out of its investment agreement with the water treatment company, the national water agency said on Thursday.

PUB clarified on Thursday that should Hyflux subsidiary Tuaspring be unable to cure its defaults by April 5, PUB will only take control of Tuaspring's desalination plant, and not its 411 megawatt power plant which sits on the same site.

This transaction would occur at no cost to Hyflux, even though an independent valuation in accordance with the Water Purchase Agreement (WPA) had determined that the desalination plant has negative value. PUB is willing to waive the compensation sum, given Tuaspring's financial position.

PUB said in a statement: "Hyflux itself has noted that PUB's actions, in the event PUB elects to terminate the WPA, would be favourable to Tuaspring Pte Ltd, as this alleviates the pressure on the rest of the Hyflux Group, and also positively impacts Hyflux's value and hence the value of the Hyflux shares being offered.

"This will also increase the chances of Hyflux being successfully restructured. PUB's actions should therefore not be used as the basis for SMI's decision to withdraw from the restructuring agreement."

In any case, even if PUB were to pay Hyflux for the desalination plant, the proceeds would go towards settling Maybank's S$518 million secured loan, leaving nothing for junior creditors.

PUB's statement comes after Salim-Medco, the Indonesian investor group led by billionaire Anthoni Salim, indicated on Monday that it is thinking about backing out of the deal to recapitalise Hyflux that it had signed in October last year.

Referencing the default notice issued by PUB to Tuaspring on March 5 requiring it to remedy certain operational and financial defaults by April 5, Salim-Medco asserted that the PUB notice is sufficient for it to call off the deal.

On Wednesday, Tuaspring Pte Ltd wrote to PUB to clarify what happens if its defaults are not cured.

PUB will exercise its right to terminate the WPA if the defaults are not cured, it said. It has also clarified that it will purchase the desalination plant only and take over its operations. "PUB has the operational capabilities, experience and manpower to run the Tuaspring desalination plant."

It remains to be seen how Salim-Medco will react to the new developments.

Unlike the power-generation portion of Tuaspring, which is loss-making due to an oversupply of power capacity in Singapore, the desalination portion is loss-making by contract.

While it can be argued that it's easier to turn around the power plant if market conditions improve, the desalination plant will continue to run at a loss unless the concession company is able to bargain with PUB for higher water tariffs.

This is because when Hyflux bid for the water contract in 2010, it offered to supply water at a first-year price of S$0.45 per cubic metre – lower than any desalination plant in Singapore that has been or is being built. Hyflux's plan was to use a power plant to sell electricity to subsidise the costs of desalination.

PUB said on Thursday: "Tuaspring Pte Ltd stated that the Tuaspring desalination plant has been and will continue losing money for the next few years. The power plant is also incurring losses and the market condition is not expected to significantly improve in the near future."

While PUB is optimistic that taking one loss-making plant off Hyflux's hands without claiming a compensation sum sweetens the deal for Salim-Medco, industry observers are less sure.

Independent energy consultant Martin van der Lugt said: "PUB taking over the desalination plant makes sense. However, the power plant is still worth very little. I can't see the margins improving before 2023, and after 2023 it is yet to be seen that the situation will improve. The fact remains that there is too much CCGT (combined-cycle power plant) generation capacity competing for market share."