Q&M reclassifies S$0.0242 in special, final dividends into interim dividend

Q&M Dental Group is reclassifying the special dividend and final dividend to be paid out to shareholders for the 2019 financial year into a second interim dividend.

Doing so provides certainty to its dividend payment's date as the mainboard-listed dental services group's annual general meeting (AGM) date for FY2019 remains uncertain and is still being deliberated on, according to a regulatory update.

An interim dividend only requires the board's approval and does not require shareholders' approval, which is gathered at an AGM.

The aggregate quantum of the second interim dividend will be S$0.0242, unchanged from the sum of the special dividend of S$0.02 per share and the final dividend of S$0.0042 per share.

Q&M's board is of the view that the interim dividend would not be prejudicial to shareholder interests. With the reclassification of the dividend, the record date will be April 27 and the payment date will now be May 13.

The firm said that it had intended to distribute the special and final dividends to shareholders as soon as possible in order to provide some support for them amid economic uncertainty due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Q&M shares closed flat at S$0.38 on Tuesday.