You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Quarz, Black Crane ask Sabana Reit's manager to convene EGM

Tue, Nov 10, 2020 - 3:00 PM
raewee@sph.com.sg@RaeWeeBT

FUND managers Quarz Capital and Black Crane Capital, in a letter sent on Tuesday and seen by The Business Times, have made a requisition to the board of Sabana Shari'ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust's (Sabana Reit) manager to convene an extraordinary general meeting (EGM).

Quarz and Black Crane advise entities that collectively hold more than 11 per cent of Sabana Reit. The two fund managers are against the proposed merger of Sabana Reit and ESR-Reit at the current terms of 0.94 ESR-Reit unit for one Sabana Reit.

In the letter, Quarz and Black Crane have proposed five resolutions for investors to vote upon.

The first relates to Ng Shin Ein, who is currently an independent non-executive director of the manager.

Among other things, they are seeking clarification on declarations or disclosures made by Ms Ng during the course of the board's assessment that Ms Ng should be deemed independent. They have asked unitholders to decide whether the board should be made to disclose other information, including Ms Ng's business relationships with ESR Cayman and its affiliates.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

The second resolution pertains to the hiring of three former ESR employees at Sabana Reit's manager. Black Crane and Quarz have asked that the board be directed to disclose the circumstances of these hirings, and whether or not potential conflicts of interest were considered.

Third, the fund manager requested that the basis and reasons for recommending the proposed merger be made known - along with the relevant board meeting minutes.

The fourth resolution is for the board to make "further study and investigations of the merits of the proposed merger" in light of the issues raised by independent unitholders in their open letters to the manager and the Reit, and to disclose to unitholders the steps the board has taken as well as the results of the further studies. If appropriate, the board should suspend all actions relating to the proposed merger with a view to terminate it.

Finally, the board has been asked distribute 50 per cent of the previously withheld distribution amount for the first half of 2020 as well as the distributable income from July to September.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 10, 2020 02:58 PM
Stocks

Propelled by aviation, tourism plays, Singapore stocks soar higher; STI jumps 2.9%

AVIATION and tourism stocks in Singapore continued to show strength in afternoon trading as investors cheered news...

Nov 10, 2020 02:51 PM
Funding

Softbank leads US$250m investment in e-scooter firm Tier Mobility

[BENGALURU] SoftBank Group Corp's Vision Fund 2 has led a US$250 million investment in Berlin-based e-scooter...

Nov 10, 2020 02:41 PM
Transport

Norwegian Air says it could run out of cash in early 2021

[OSLO] Pandemic-hit Norwegian Air could run out of cash in the first quarter of 2021 unless it secures fresh funding...

Nov 10, 2020 02:29 PM
Energy & Commodities

Malaysia starts LNG bunkering operations, makes first delivery

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia, through state oil firm Petronas, has ventured into the liquefied natural gas (LNG)...

Nov 10, 2020 02:21 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares rise as vaccine hopes lift energy, travel stocks

[BENGALURU] Australian shares closed higher for a fourth straight session on Tuesday as progress in the development...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

URA pulls foreigner home buying price data, leaving gaps in market overview

Singapore shares open with big gains on vaccine hopes; STI up 2.5%

Fate of troubled Malaysia Airlines hangs by a thread

Sun goes down on Singapore's first solar power firm Sun Electric

Multiple lawsuits added up can be material so why does Oxley Holdings not disclose them?

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for