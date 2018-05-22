You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Raffles Education partners CFLD International to set up educational hubs in S-E Asia

Tue, May 22, 2018 - 8:51 PM
kaiyiw@sph.com.sg@WongKaiYiBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED Raffles Education Corporation has signed a memorandum of understanding with CFLD International - part of China Fortune Land Development - to develop educational hubs across South-east Asia.

The first hub will be built in CFLD International's Tangerang New City in Indonesia. It will feature a Raffles-owned college and pre-school, and third-party providers will offer enrichment classes like music, dance, arts and drama, and tuition centres.

CFLD International describes itself as an end-to-end, master planner and operator of full-scale "New Industry Cities".

Tangerang New City is positioned to become an advanced manufacturing hub for Indonesia, and is located 20 kilometres from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport and is linked to Jakarta's central business district via a highway.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Expanding our network is at the core of our strategy and we are pleased to partner CFLD International on this win-win strategy," said Chew Hua Seng, Raffles Education's chairman and chief executive.

"Over the last 15 years, our New Industry Cities have transformed the lives of local communities, not just by catalysing economic growth, but also through building integrated work-live-play urban environments that lift quality of life," said Max Yang, CFLD International's president.

He added that as the group continues to expand across South-east Asia and beyond, he was delighted to have a "trusted partner in Raffles Education" to provide "world-class education" to its New Industry Cities.

Raffles Education ended trading on Tuesday at S$0.171, down 0.58 per cent before the announcement was made.

Companies & Markets

MAS to simplify rules to improve flexibility for market operators and speed to market for new products

Technics to transfer listing status to Insonotech

The Hour Glass clocks moderate 2% FY18 profit rise; expects to remain profitable

TLV in equity deal to enter China retail market

Hong Leong Asia's restructuring of Xinfei unit progresses

Singapore shares close down 0.14% on Tuesday

Editor's Choice

BP_CBD_220518_4.jpg
May 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Strong prospects in Asean, but firms face hurdles to regional expansion: survey

BT_20180522_NRPORSCHE_3444748.jpg
May 22, 2018
Transport

Porsche sales in Singapore kick into high gear

May 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

ESR's expansion plans extend beyond Singapore's shores

Most Read

1 Hyflux said to mull seeking court protection for creditor talks
2 SGX faces interim injunction on its new India equity derivative products; counter falls
3 Abuses pushed Malaysia's debt over RM1 trillion, says Mahathir
4 Porsche sales in Singapore kick into high gear
5 Stocks to watch: SembMarine, Ascendas India Trust, Tat Hong, Perennial
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGX_100518_1.jpg
May 22, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX faces interim injunction on its new India equity derivative products; counter falls

BP_SGX_100518_1.jpg
May 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 22, 2018
Real Estate

HDB puts on sale 3,970 BTO flats in Sengkang, Yishun, Toa Payoh and Tampines

BP_Mohamed Azmin Ali_220518_115.jpg
May 22, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia says to review rail project to Singapore, east coast

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening