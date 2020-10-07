Raffles Medical names new deputy managing directors

Raffles Medical Group announced on Wednesday that it has appointed Kenneth Wu and Chong Ee Rong as co-deputy managing directors of operations and commercial respectively.

Group executive chairman Loo Choon Yong said in a statement that the move is aimed at strengthening the group's physician and healthcare management leadership.

Dr Wu has been part of the group for 25 years and was previously general manager at Raffles Hospital, where he oversaw the operational management of the hospital.

Dr Loo said that Dr Wu will contribute to the group with his "unparalleled multi-disciplinary, cross-divisional leadership". "He has seen Raffles Medical through our incredible growth journey - our rapid primary-care network expansion, our milestone listing as one of the first listed healthcare companies on the Singapore Exchange, the opening of our first hospital here in Singapore, the expansion of our regional footprint, and, most recently, the opening of our China flagship hospitals."

Ms Chong has 25 years of experience in marketing consulting and has spent nearly 20 years at integrated marketing agency Ogilvy & Mather Group.

Dr Loo said of her: "She will spearhead our commercial operations to transform our corporate-services engagement, drive client partnerships, enhance brand and marketing, and set the pace for the industry as we redefine the Raffles experience."

Shares of Raffles Medical closed flat at S$0.80 on Wednesday.