You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Ransomware attack on ST Engineering's US unit contained

Sun, Jun 07, 2020 - 4:23 PM
choycmn@sph.com.sgNatalieChoyBT

ST Engineering on Sunday announced that the recent ransomware attack on its US-based subsidiary is an "isolated" attack that has since been contained. 

"At this point, the ongoing investigation indicates that the threat has been contained, and is believed to be isolated to a limited part of ST Engineering’s commercial operations in the US," said the group in a statement. 

On Friday, VT San Antonio Aerospace Inc, which provides maintenance, repair and overhaul services to aircraft, announced that a criminal group known as Maze had gained unauthorised access to its network and deployed a ransomware attack. 

ST Engineering said it took immediate action when the cyber security breach was discovered. This included disconnecting certain systems from the network, retaining leading third-party forensic advisers to help investigate the incident and notifying appropriate law enforcement authorities.

Currently, ST Engineering's US businesses, including VT San Antonio Aerospace, continue to be operational. Its IT network in Singapore and its other businesses have not been compromised.

SEE ALSO

ST Engineering's US unit hit with criminal ransomware attack

"ST Engineering is fully committed to responding to this incident transparently and proactively, and its US subsidiary has begun notifying potentially affected customers," said the group.

The group further said it is conducting a rigorous review of the incident and its systems to ensure that the data it is entrusted with remains safe and secure. This includes deploying advanced tools to remediate the intrusion and to restore the affected systems. It is also taking steps to further strengthen its overall cyber security architecture. 

This cyber security incident is not expected to have any material impact on the consolidated net tangible assets or consolidated earnings per share of ST Engineering for the current financial year.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 7, 2020 03:35 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia to ease curbs from June 10 to allow domestic travel, social activities

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia will further ease its coronavirus restrictions from Wednesday, with nearly all social,...

Jun 7, 2020 03:30 PM
Government & Economy

China to strengthen global cooperation in Covid-19 vaccine trials

[BEIJING] China will strengthen international cooperation in future Covid-19 clinical vaccine trials, building on...

Jun 7, 2020 03:24 PM
Government & Economy

Taiwan opposition seeks distance from China after poll defeat

[TAIPEI] Taiwan's main opposition party moved to distance itself from China after one of its most senior officials...

Jun 7, 2020 03:11 PM
Government & Economy

383 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, including 14 in community

[SINGAPORE] There are 383 new coronavirus cases preliminarily confirmed as of Sunday noon, taking Singapore's total...

Jun 7, 2020 03:08 PM
Government & Economy

India, China seek to 'peacefully resolve' border face-off

[NEW DELHI] India and China have agreed to "peacefully resolve" a latest border flare-up that has heightened...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.