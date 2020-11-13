You are here

Sabana, ESR directors recommend voting for proposed merger of the 2 Reits

Reit managers announce that their respective independent financial advisers have advised them to recommend unitholders to vote in favour of the merger
Fri, Nov 13, 2020 - 5:50 AM
raewee@sph.com.sg@RaeWeeBT

Singapore

THE independent directors of Sabana Shari'ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (Sabana Reit) and recommending directors of ESR-Reit are recommending unitholders to vote for the proposed merger of the two, at the current terms of 0.94 ESR-Reit unit for one Sabana...

