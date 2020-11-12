You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Sabana's scheme meeting set for Dec 4; managers emphasise that 'bigger is better'

Thu, Nov 12, 2020 - 2:47 PM
raewee@sph.com.sg@RaeWeeBT

SABANA Shari'ah Compliant Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (Sabana Reit) will be going ahead with its scheme meeting on Dec 4 for unitholders to vote on the proposed merger with ESR-Reit, said chief executive of the manager Donald Han in a media call on Thursday.

This is in response to queries posed about the requisition notice made by fund managers Quarz Capital and Black Crane Capital on Tuesday for Sabana Reit's board to convene an extraordinary general meeting (EGM), proposing five resolutions for unitholders to vote on.

"We're taking that letter very seriously and are seeking advice from our advisers. In the meantime, we are continuing the process for the proposed merger as we believe (that) all unitholders, not just one or two, should have the chance to make their own decision on the transaction and vote accordingly," said Mr Han.

Unitholders of Sabana Reit must pre-register for next month's scheme meeting and vote on the scheme resolution by the afternoon of Dec 1.

ESR-Reit's EGM will also be held on Dec 4, and unitholders will only be able to vote on two resolutions - one of which being the merger - at the EGM by appointing the chairman of the EGM as proxy to vote on their behalf.

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Similarly, registration must be done by the morning of Dec 1; proxy forms will also have to be submitted by then.

During the call, Mr Han and Adrian Chui, chief executive of ESR-Reit's management team, in making the case for the merger, repeatedly emphasised how "bigger is better" in the Reit space.

Should the merger go through, Mr Chui said the enlarged Reit would stand a better chance of being included in key indices, which could open up more opportunities such as access to a larger and wider pool of capital, lower costs of funding, and higher trading liquidity.

He added that it will also allow Sabana Reit to be "unencumbered", as the enlarged Reit's debt will be on an unsecured basis, and provide a larger debt headroom for redevelopments and asset-enhancement initiatives.

Mr Han noted that while Sabana Reit can "definitely survive as a standalone entity", it will face "many difficulties and constraints" due to its small size and asset base, especially amid the current business environment.

As for questions surrounding the independence of Ng Shin Ein, who is an independent non-executive director of the manager, he reiterated that her independence has been "thoroughly evaluated".

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

DBS to offer 24/7, self-service banking in a third of branches by 2022

Too early to tell how Singtel revenue might rebound past pre-pandemic base, says CEO

ESR and Sabana's IFAs advise voting in favour of proposed merger

Food Empire Q3 net profit declines 19.5% on lower revenue, forex losses

Asian Pay TV posts Q3 DPU of 0.25 S cent

Hyphens Pharma books provision for unsold Covid-19 test kits; Q3 profit halves

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 12, 2020 02:44 PM
Banking & Finance

Pimco CIO says vaccine boosts outlook for some pandemic-hit junk bonds

[NEW YORK] Positive data on an experimental Covid-19 vaccine has improved the outlook for high-yield credit,...

Nov 12, 2020 02:41 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Nikkei index closes higher

[TOKYO] Tokyo's key Nikkei index closed higher on Thursday, gaining for the eighth consecutive session as bargain-...

Nov 12, 2020 02:27 PM
Banking & Finance

Standard Chartered Kenya to lay off 200 workers due to digitisation

[NAIROBI] Standard Chartered Bank Kenya plans to lay off 200 workers, about 14 per cent of its workforce, due to...

Nov 12, 2020 02:24 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares snap five-day rally as vaccine optimism cools

[BENGALURU] Australian shares closed lower on Thursday for the first time in six sessions, dragged down by...

Nov 12, 2020 02:21 PM
Energy & Commodities

Gold market authority threatens to blacklist UAE and other centres

[LONDON] The world's most influential gold market authority is threatening to stop bullion from countries including...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Singtel, SingPost, Halcyon Agri, UOL, Jiutian Chemical, F&N

Singtel reverses from loss to post S$466.1m net profit in H1

Biden names longtime aide Ron Klain as White House chief of staff

Singapore shares edge up at Thursday's open; STI up 0.2%

Singapore unveils Tech.Pass scheme to woo top global tech talents

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for