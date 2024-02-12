TOPLINE ·
Sanli Environmental eyes opportunities in local coastal protection, climate change efforts

Singapore’s S$100 billion coastal protection plan, which was first announced in 2019, will be one new area of focus for the company.   

Uma Devi

Published Mon, Feb 12, 2024 · 5:00 am
Sanli Environmental's CEO Sim Hock Heng says that the company will remain focused on its core businesses, even as the group expands its areas of operations.
PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

OVER the past 15 years, environmental engineering company Sanli Environmental has focused mainly on potable water production as well as the construction and maintenance of wastewater plants.

“The business (for these two areas) will always be there,” Sanli’s chief executive Sim Hock Heng said in an interview with The Business Times, noting that countries in South-east Asia and around the world have been “pumping a lot of funds” into the development of such infrastructure.

But, as governments around the world step up climate change, environmental protection and renewables efforts, Sim believes that Sanli is in a sweet spot to tap the opportunities arising from these changes.

As concerns...





