You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Second Chance Properties Q3 net profit up 12.5% to S$2.34m

Thu, Jun 27, 2019 - 11:06 PM
chongkmc@sph.com.sg@ClaudiaChongBT

MAINBOARD-LISTED Second Chance Properties on Thursday posted a 12.5 per cent rise in net profit to S$2.34 million for the third quarter ended May 31, 2019.

Revenue rose 2.6 per cent to S$9.96 million. Gross profit rose to S$4.95 million from S$4.79 million, up 3.5 per cent from a year ago.

The group also recorded a smaller loss on fair valuation of financial assets, down to S$342,000 from S$812,000 the year before.

For the nine-month period, net profit fell 30 per cent to S$4.38 million despite a 3.56 per cent rise in revenue to S$23.4 million.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The increase in revenue was driven by an 18.3 per cent rise in revenue from the apparels business to S$4.08 million, and a 3.6 per cent rise in revenue from the gold business to S$11.34 million.

Other income dipped 73.5 per cent to S$455,000, down from S$1.72 million the year before.

Earnings per share for the third quarter was 0.31 Singapore cent, up from 0.28 Singapore cent.

The company has declared an interim dividend of 0.4 Singapore cent per ordinary share, payable on July 15. No further dividend will be declared for the current financial year.

The counter closed at 23.5 Singapore cents on Thursday, down 0.5 cent.

Companies & Markets

Innopac's appeal for more time to exit financial criteria watch-list rejected

Epicentre's ability to operate as going concern likely hit if forced to repay loan

Roxy-Pacific acquires retail building in Tokyo for 6b yen

Challenger calls for 2nd trading halt, corrects EGM resolution notice

Nico Steel gets 1-year extension to exit SGX watch list

Challenger's voluntary delisting blocked by 11.36% vote; exit offer to lapse

Editor's Choice

nwy_Sukses Makmur_270619_3_2x.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lapse of buyout offer for Indofood Agri casts investors into uncertainty

BT_20190627_ABSINGTEL_3819701.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel CEO's pay nearly halved to S$3.5m

nwy_Central Provident Fund_270619_5_2x.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

IPS study makes case to restore CPF contribution rates

Most Read

1 Landlord claims late rents, interests from loss-making Chinese Global Investors
2 Online hiring in Singapore up 16% in May; financial talent tops demand in S-E Asia
3 Stars shine at World's 50 Best
4 Singtel confirms plans to 'unlock value' from loss-making digital businesses; CEO takes big pay cut
5 Sembcorp-SembMarine debt deal raises some questions
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

nwy_Tower_2x.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore to review 2019 growth forecast as trade war bites; weaker Q2 expected: MAS

doc75z1bcfc43spylcx6bd_doc728u9k5khypjqv44duq.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Property.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore government not relaxing property cooling measures for now: MAS

Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Government to invest S$40m in 5G innovation as a start: Iswaran

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening