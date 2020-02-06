You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Sembcorp Industries flags S$245m impairment for Q4 results

Thu, Feb 06, 2020 - 6:48 PM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

CONGLOMERATE Sembcorp Industries (SCI) has issued a profit guidance for its financial results for the fourth quarter ended last December and the fiscal year, flagging an impairment of S$245 million.

In a statement to the Singapore Exchange after trading hours on Thursday, SCI said its energy business is "expected to make a net loss" in that quarter but did not specify if the conglomerate would be in the red for the period. However, SCI expects its energy business to be profitable for the full year and outperform the preceding year if the exceptional items including the impairment are excluded.

It will release its financial results on Feb 21.

SCI's statement comes after a periodic assessment of the recoverable amounts was performed on expected future cash flows of its energy assets.

The S$245 million impairment was a result of a S$158 million write-down of its UK Power Reserve assets, a S$64 million reduction in value after the divestment of its Chilean water business and a S$23 million impairment of its China wastewater treatment assets.

SEE ALSO

GS Holdings yet to receive 120m yuan in fees from China F&B outlets

Separately, Sembcorp Utilities units have agreed to sell all their stakes in the water business in Chile for 27.8 billion pesos (S$50 million) to Spanish construction and engineering service group SACYR S.A.

The net asset value of the assets to be sold is S$107 million. Hence, arising from the divestment, an impairment of S$64 million will be booked due to the difference between the sale value and the net asset value of the business. In addition, a currency-translation loss recognised in the foreign currency translation reserve will be taken to profit and loss upon completion of the sale in 2020. As at end-December last year, the accumulated currency-translation loss was S$30 million.

Earnings per share and net tangible asset per share impact due to the impairment are 5.32 Singapore cents and 2.86 Singapore cents respectively, assuming that the transaction is completed as at Jan 1, 2019 for the former and as at Dec 31, 2019 for the latter.

SCI shares closed up 1.89 per cent or four cents to S$2.16 on Thursday before the announcement.

Companies & Markets

Publicly listed S'pore developers to be exempted from QC regime: MinLaw, SLA

Elite Commercial Reit debuts on SGX at £0.705, 3.7% higher than IPO price

3 suspected coronavirus cases at Q&M's City Square, Tampines medical clinics

Broker's take: DBS upgrades ComfortDelGro to 'buy' on valuation grounds

DBS completes first trade financing transaction on national Networked Trade Platform

The Hour Glass expands to New Zealand; buys Auckland's Mansors Jewellers

BREAKING

Feb 6, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Feb 6, 2020 06:24 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares extend rally as virus worries begin to fade

THE STI finished 31.42 points or 1 per cent higher at 3,231.55.

Feb 6, 2020 05:57 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Thursday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 15.98...

Feb 6, 2020 05:40 PM
Real Estate

Publicly listed S'pore developers to be exempted from QC regime: MinLaw, SLA

THE Ministry of Law and the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) on Thursday announced that it will allow for the...

Feb 6, 2020 04:34 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks extend rally to finish higher

[HONG KONG] Stocks surged across Hong Kong and mainland China on Thursday, tracking a Wall Street surge as investors...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly