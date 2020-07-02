You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Sembcorp Industries' urban business forms JV to expand warehousing properties in Vietnam

Thu, Jul 02, 2020 - 7:22 PM
peckgek@sph.com.sg@PeckGekBT

LISTED conglomerate Sembcorp Industries' urban business has formed a joint-venture company with Japanese property firm CRE Asia, as part of an effort to facilitate the expansion of its warehousing properties in Vietnam.

Sembcorp Industries, in a regulatory filing on Thursday, said that its wholly-owned urban business Sembcorp Development has partnered CRE Asia to form a joint-venture company, Sembcorp Infra Holdings. The joint-venture company, in which Sembcorp Development has an effective ownership of 70 per cent, was incorporated in Singapore with an issued capital of US$100,000.

Sembcorp Infra is the direct holding company of an existing entity, Sembcorp Infra Services.

Sembcorp Infra Services recently increased its share capital via the issuance and allotment of about 6.8 million new ordinary shares at US$1.21 per share to a new joint-venture partner. The statement did not name this partner.

Following the allotment, Sembcorp Development’s effective shareholding in Sembcorp Infra Services went down from 70 per cent to 52.5 per cent.

SEE ALSO

OCBC upgrades Sembcorp Industries to 'neutral'

The statement said that these transactions were undertaken to facilitate the expansion of warehousing properties in Sembcorp Development’s Vietnam Singapore Industrial Park integrated township and industrial park in Hai Phong City, Vietnam.

These transactions are not expected to have material impact on the earnings per share and net asset value per share of Sembcorp Industries for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2020, added the conglomerate.

Sembcorp Industries shares were down three Singapore cents at  S$1.82 on Thursday, before this announcement was made.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Fitch revises Geo Energy's rating back to CC after failed bond tender offer

Halcyon Agri obtains up to US$75m sustainability-linked loan from Deutsche Bank

CH Offshore loses appeal against arbitration award

Singtel Optus to launch new satellite in 2023 for Australia, New Zealand

Broker's take: Koufu's Deli Asia deal will 'bring in the dough', CGS-CIMB says

Hot stock: BlackGold racks up heavy volume on potential acquisition by Indian firm

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 2, 2020 06:59 PM
Government & Economy

Too early to discuss Phase 3 or easing of rules: multi-ministry taskforce

IT IS still too early to discuss Phase 3 of Singapore's reopening or relaxing safe distancing rules, even as the...

Jul 2, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Jul 2, 2020 06:30 PM
Consumer

Novartis agrees to US$642m settlement over kickbacks

[WASHINGTON] Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis has agreed to pay more than US$642 million to settle a lawsuit that...

Jul 2, 2020 06:24 PM
Garage

Vaniday relaunches as one-stop beauty, wellness platform with marketplace

VANIDAY is back in business in Singapore, this time as an all-in-one platform featuring a new online marketplace of...

Jul 2, 2020 06:22 PM
Government & Economy

End of lockdown fails to boost jobs market in Spain

[MADRID] The end of the coronavirus lockdown in Spain failed to bring a surge in employment as government data...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.