You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SGX gives all firms 2-month breather to hold AGM amid virus outbreak

Thu, Feb 27, 2020 - 6:52 PM
angelat@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) will give all firms, not just those with China operations, an additional two months to hold their annual general meeting (AGM) due to concerns over large group meetings amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

This means issuers with a Dec 31, 2019 financial year-end will have up till June 30, 2020 to hold their AGM to approve their FY2019 financial results.

"This waiver is being granted due to feedback expressed by shareholders who want to participate in and vote at AGMs but may be concerned about attending large group meetings amid the Covid-19 situation," SGX RegCo said.

"Today's time extension is for issuers, irrespective of their place of business or operations, that need more time to implement measures to address these concerns," it added.

With more time, companies have more flexibility to consider the best way to conduct their AGMs, SGX RegCo said. They should consider alternative arrangements, including organising virtual information sessions before their AGMs, providing a simultaneous webcast of the AGM proceedings as well as providing shareholders with a forum to ask questions and engage with management and the board of directors.

SEE ALSO

Governments ramp up preparations for coronavirus pandemic

Instead of physically attending AGMs, shareholders may want to consider voting via proxies. Issuers may also arrange for alternative AGM venues to cut the congregation size at any one particular venue, SGX RegCo said.

On Feb 7, it granted only firms with significant China operations an extension up till June 30 to hold their AGM. That followed feedback from audit professionals who found it challenging to perform audits due to the measures put in place by the authorities amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

To ensure that shareholders continue to get information on a timely basis, companies that wish to delay their AGM must continue to issue their annual reports to shareholders and the Exchange by Apr 15, and provide the requisite AGM notice of at least 14 days. They are also still required to release their unaudited financial statements for FY Dec 31, 2019 by Feb 29.

The Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority will waive the fees for applications for extension of time, and companies seeking the waiver must notify SGX RegCo via the RegCo Submissions Portal.

"Notwithstanding the waiver, issuers are reminded that they are subject to continuous disclosure obligations under the Listing Rules," SGX RegCo said.

"SGX RegCo is closely monitoring the situation and shall determine, where appropriate, if any further measures are required," it added.

Companies & Markets

Singapore O&G ex-director charged with cheating

OCBC to provide abridged Q1, Q3 results

China Everbright Water FY19 profit rises 23% to HK$833.5m

CSE Global Q4 earnings up 60.1% to S$8.1m

Competition watchdog gives nod to ARA, Logos deal

Brokers' take: Analysts see strong demand for gloves lifting Riverstone FY20 earnings

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 27, 2020 06:30 PM
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stories you might have missed

Feb 27, 2020 06:25 PM
Stocks

Singapore shares extend losses as Covid-19 contagion fears persist

WITH little positive news on the Covid-19 front, Singapore equities extended losses on Thursday.

Feb 27, 2020 06:25 PM
Consumer

Geneva watch fair cancelled due to coronavirus, Baselworld still on

[ZURICH] The Watches & Wonders watch fair in Geneva will not take place this year given the spreading...

Feb 27, 2020 06:17 PM
Government & Economy

Malaysia announces economic package to blunt coronavirus hit

[KUALA LUMPUR] Malaysia, in the grip of a political leadership battle, announced a package of measures worth 20...

Feb 27, 2020 06:11 PM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares close higher on Thursday

MALAYSIA share prices closed higher on Thursday, with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 10.40...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly