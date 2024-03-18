Subscribers

SGX listcos eke out 0.4% higher quarterly profits in Q4; analysts generally positive for 2024

Jude Chan

Published Mon, Mar 18, 2024 · 5:00 am
Aviation-related counters added to gains, as they continued to ride on the tailwinds of a return in air travel post-pandemic.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Financial Results

EARNINGS of companies listed on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) rose marginally in the fourth quarter of 2023 ended December, despite gains from banks that reported record profits and aviation-related stocks on the back of air travel recovery.

According to data compiled by The Business Times as at Mar 7, the aggregate profits of the 64 SGX-listed companies that had released their quarterly financial results or updates for the quarter stood at S$6.92 billion, up 0.37 per cent from the corresponding year-ago period.

Some 38 of these companies were profitable in the quarter to December, while 26 were in the red.

Of the profitable companies, 16 posted a smaller bottom line. Another 15 managed to improve...

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Boeing’s pain spreads to travellers as airlines cut back on plans

TSMC considering advanced chip packaging capacity in Japan, sources say

Reddit’s IPO as much as five times oversubscribed, sources say

ByteDance investors could win in TikTok sale, Republican lawmaker says

Uber to pay A$272 million to settle lawsuit with Australia taxi drivers, law firm says

Australia set to extend rate pause as economy enters slow lane

STOCKS

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article