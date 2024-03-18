Aviation-related counters added to gains, as they continued to ride on the tailwinds of a return in air travel post-pandemic.

"SGX listcos eke out 0.4% higher quarterly profits in Q4; analysts generally positive for 2024 "

EARNINGS of companies listed on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) rose marginally in the fourth quarter of 2023 ended December, despite gains from banks that reported record profits and aviation-related stocks on the back of air travel recovery.

According to data compiled by The Business Times as at Mar 7, the aggregate profits of the 64 SGX-listed companies that had released their quarterly financial results or updates for the quarter stood at S$6.92 billion, up 0.37 per cent from the corresponding year-ago period.

Some 38 of these companies were profitable in the quarter to December, while 26 were in the red.

Of the profitable companies, 16 posted a smaller bottom line. Another 15 managed to improve...