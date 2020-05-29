SGX price targets slashed on MSCI licence loss, increased competition

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
THE Singapore Exchange's (SGX) impending loss of most of its MSCI equity index futures and options contracts will likely translate into lower earnings, hindered growth and greater competition within the derivatives space.
This is according to analysts from DBS, OCBC, RHB...
