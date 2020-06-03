SGX to launch 10 Singapore single stock futures on June 15

Get our introductory offer at only
Singapore
THE Singapore Exchange (SGX) will launch 10 Singapore Single Stock Futures (SSFs) on June 15 in response to growing demand for a broader suite of Singapore-linked equities products, it said on Tuesday.
This comes a week after SGX said it is discontinuing the bulk of its...
