Shifting stock market narrative during US polls points to positive underlying investment tone

Post-poll Fed loosening may ignite liquidity wave that lifts stocks like DBS, OCBC, UOB, Ascendas Reit, CICT
Mon, Nov 09, 2020 - 5:50 AM
Stocks most likely to be lifted by institutional buying activity, in my view, would be the three banks - DBS, OCBC and UOB - as well as the larger real estate investment trusts (Reits) such as Ascendas Reit and CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust.
THROUGH the heart-stopping twists and turns of the US elections this past week - including Donald Trump's appalling interference with the vote counting - stock prices have been remarkably firm.

The S&P 500 index closed higher on four out of the five trading days, chalking up a total...

