SIA prices US$500 million notes due 2034 at 5.296% yield

Navene Elangovan

Published Thu, Mar 14, 2024 · 10:33 pm
The fixed-rate notes will bear a coupon of 5.25 per cent per annum until their maturity on Mar 21, 2034.
PHOTO: PIXABAY

Singapore Airlines

SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) has priced US$500 million of 10-year, 5.25 per cent bonds at a re-offer price of 99.646 to yield 5.296 per cent.

The fixed-rate notes will bear a coupon of 5.25 per cent per annum until their maturity on Mar 21, 2034, said DBS on Thursday (Mar 14). The coupon will be paid semi-annually.

DBS and Citigroup are joint global coordinators for the bond. They are also the joint bookrunners with HSBC and JPMorgan.

The yield for the bonds represents a spread of 110 basis points over 10-year US Treasuries, which were yielding 4.196 per cent.

Net proceeds from the proposed issue will be used for aircraft purchases, aircraft-related payments, as well as for general corporate or working capital purposes. This includes refinancing existing borrowings of SIA, said DBS.

SIA will issue the notes under its multicurrency medium-term note programme.

SEE ALSO

SIA’s latest issuance comes as the flag carrier is set to redeem its S$750 million in outstanding 3.03 per cent bonds on the maturity date of Mar 28.

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Bonds

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Companies & Markets

Greenback rallies on US retail, producer price data

Zara owner Inditex slashes China stores in digital focus

European regulator says it would pull Boeing approval if needed

US: Wall St ticks up as traders stick to rate-cut bets after data deluge

Hapag-Lloyd to seek cost cuts after net profit slump

Cisco gains EU antitrust nod for US$28 billion Splunk acquisition

STOCKS

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article