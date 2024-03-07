Subscribers

Scoot looks to raise top line to tackle cost pressures

Tay Peck Gek

Published Thu, Mar 07, 2024 · 2:54 pm
Scoot's chief executive officer Leslie Thng says the airline will fly to five to seven more destinations in South-east Asia in FY2025, bringing the network points to as many as 74.
CONSTRAINED by the extent of cost reductions, Singapore Airlines’ (SIA) budget arm Scoot strives to raise revenue from seats sold and add-on offerings to mitigate the impact on its profit margins, said chief executive officer Leslie Thng.

In a recent quarterly update, SIA group posted a 19.3 per cent decline in operating profit for the third quarter of FY2024. This was due to a 9.5 per cent increase in non-fuel expenditure and a 9.1 per cent rise in net fuel cost.

Scoot’s operating profit for the quarter amounted to S$39.8 million, a 70.5 per cent drop compared with Q3 FY2023. Passenger yield dropped 15.3 per cent as competitors added capacity, while unit cost rose by 3.2 per cent in an inflationary...

