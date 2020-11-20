You are here

SIA, SilkAir to resume flights to San Francisco, Nagoya from December 2020

Fri, Nov 20, 2020 - 11:00 AM
UPDATED Fri, Nov 20, 2020 - 11:47 AM
Singapore Airlines and its regional wing SilkAir will reinstate flights to San Francisco and Nagoya between December 2020 and January 2021.
SINGAPORE Airlines (SIA) and its regional wing SilkAir will reinstate flights to San Francisco and Nagoya between December 2020 and January 2021.

Non-stop flights from San Francisco International Airport to Singapore will start on Dec 17, reported airline market intelligence platform Aviator.

The reinstated flights come amid a slew of changes which will allow the SIA group to reach about 19 per cent of its pre-Covid-19 levels by end of January 2021, according to its press statement on Thursday.

Both SIA and SilkAir will also increase frequencies on selected services, the national carrier said.

Scoot's services to Kuala Lumpur, Manila and Perth will be temporarily suspended, while SIA and SilkAir increase their frequencies on those routes.

Meanwhile, SIA and SilkAir will temporarily suspend services to Penang, Surabaya and Taipei, while Scoot operates flights to these destinations at higher frequencies.

These changes are subject to regulatory approval and are expected to take place in November and December 2020.

SIA said the adjustment of services among SIA, SilkAir and Scoot is the result of a detailed review to determine which airlines in the SIA group portfolio are best suited to meet evolving customer and cargo demand.

SIA will be one of two airlines plying the route between Singapore and Hong Kong as the anticipated bilateral travel bubble comes into effect on Nov 22. As a start, there will be one flight a day into each city with a quota of 200 travellers per flight.

From Dec 7, this will be increased to two flights a day into each city with a quota of 200 travellers per flight.

Shares of SIA were trading 1 per cent or S$0.04 higher at S$4.10 as at 11.32am on Friday.

