You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SIA to suspend additional flights between Singapore and China

Sat, Feb 01, 2020 - 2:45 PM

[SINGAPORE] Singapore Airlines (SIA) said in an updated Facebook post on Saturday that it will be suspending additional flights between Singapore and mainland China in February due to the growing scale of the Wuhan virus.

SIA and SilkAir will be cancelling about 10 additional flights between Singapore and Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Chongqing.

Some of the previously affected flights announced on Friday will have cancellations starting on earlier dates. For instance, SQ800 from Singapore to Beijing will be cancelled from Feb 4 to 16, in addition to the previously announced cancellations from Feb 25 to 28.

Affected customers will be notified and booked on other flights, SIA said.

SIA currently operates 56 weekly flights to Beijing, Guangzhou and Shanghai.

SEE ALSO

Qantas, Air NZ to suspend China flights due to coronavirus curbs

SIA's budget carrier Scoot has also suspended flights from Singapore to 11 cities in mainland China, Scoot said in a Facebook post on Friday. These cities are Harbin, Hangzhou, Shenyang, Xian, Changsha, Nanchang, Zhengzhou, Ningbo, Jinan, Nanning and Wuxi. Flight suspensions will start from early February until end March 2020.

Affected customers booked on these flights will receive a full refund of the unused itinerary value through their original mode of payment.

There will also be fewer Scoot flights to eight cities - Fuzhou, Guangzhou, Haikou, Kunming, Nanjing, Qingdao, Tianjin and Macau - from Saturday to March 2.

Global travel and data analytics expert Cirium said on Saturday that nearly 10,000 flights have been suspended globally since the outbreak of the coronavirus in China.

Cirium said 92 per cent of all scheduled flights to and from Wuhan - the city at the centre of the latest outbreak - did not fly between Jan 23 and Jan 28. Of the 2,606 flights that were set to fly in and out of the city, 2,406 services did not take place over this period.

Airports with the highest numbers of unoperated flights include Wuhan, Beijing and Guangzhou as airlines continue to suspend services.

THE STRAITS TIMES

BREAKING

Feb 1, 2020 02:06 PM
Life & Culture

One more plot twist? Muguruza, Kenin in Australian Open final

[MELBOURNE] Tough American Sofia Kenin stands between Garbine Muguruza and a third Grand Slam title in Saturday's...

Feb 1, 2020 01:56 PM
Technology

TikTok hires tech trade group chief to lead policy shop

[WASHINGTON] TikTok has tapped the head of a top lobbying group for Internet companies to lead its Washington policy...

Feb 1, 2020 01:28 PM
Transport

Qantas, Air NZ to suspend China flights due to coronavirus curbs

[HONG KONG] Qantas Airways and Air New Zealand said on Saturday they were suspending direct flights from their...

Feb 1, 2020 01:17 PM
Government & Economy

Africa mobilises against coronavirus as fears mount

[DAKAR] African countries are scrambling to avert an outbreak of the rapidly spreading coronavirus strain, as health...

Feb 1, 2020 12:29 PM
Government & Economy

Seoul's export slump deepens as CNY break hits shipments

[SEOUL] Declines in South Korean exports widened in January despite signs of green shoots in global trade as the...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly