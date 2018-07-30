Silkroad Nickel wants to export low-grade ore from Sulawesi mining area

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
MINING company Silkroad Nickel, which is expected to start trading on Monday, wants to sell the ore from its Indonesian concession to overseas customers, among its other growth plans.
It has started applying for an export quota for low-grade nickel ore, which it hopes to
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg