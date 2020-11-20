You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Sim Leisure's KidZania deal needs shareholder ratification after completion

Fri, Nov 20, 2020 - 11:49 AM
fiolam@sph.com.sg@FionaLamBT

Kidzania Kuala Lumpur at Curve NX mall - GOOGLE MAPS.JPG
Rakan Riang, which operates a KidZania outlet at the Curve NX mall in Petaling Jaya, reported a pre-tax loss of RM4 million for the first half of this year.
PHOTO: GOOGLE MAPS

INSTEAD of obtaining shareholders' approval before it buys the loss-making operator of KidZania, Sim Leisure will be seeking their approval by way of ratification after the deal has been completed.

Sim Leisure had applied to the Singapore Exchange (SGX) for a waiver from strict compliance of Catalist rules which require such prior approval.

The bourse operator on Thursday said it has no objection to this waiver, but the transaction must be ratified at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) within three months from the proposed acquisition's completion date.

The company must also disclose in the shareholders' circular why the deal is in the best interests of Sim Leisure.

The theme park developer and operator this month proposed to acquire Rakan Riang, which operates family attraction KidZania, for RM3.8 million (S$1.2 million).

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Rakan Riang's pre-tax losses amounted to RM1.4 million last year and RM4 million for the first half of this year. It is an 80-20 joint venture between Malaysian sovereign fund Khazanah Nasional's leisure and tourism arm and a unit of Malaysia-listed Boustead Holdings.

Rakan Riang operates a KidZania outlet at the Curve NX building in Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

Sim Leisure said it asked SGX for the waiver because of the time-sensitive nature of the transaction.

The proposed acquisition has to be completed urgently "due to circumstances of the target", and the sellers may also withdraw the offer if the deal is not completed in time, Sim Leisure noted in a filing on Thursday night.

Therefore, if the company had to seek prior approval from shareholders, this could lower its chances of success.

Sim Leisure added that there will be no material change in its risk profile after the acquisition, and thus there will be no prejudice to shareholders if the completion takes place before the company gets their approval.

Reasons for this include: there will not be any change in control of Sim Leisure; the group's core business will not change; there is no significant adverse impact on the group's earnings, working capital and gearing; and there is no expansion of the business to a new geographical market and/or business sector.

Moreover, Sim Leisure's substantial shareholders - chief executive Sim Choo Kheng, Tan Boon Seng and Mr Tan's restaurant chain operator Tropika Kiara - with a combined 79.9 per cent stake have irrevocably undertaken to vote in favour of the proposed acquisition.

The three substantial shareholders also undertook not to decrease their current shareholdings in the company until after the EGM has been convened.

That means the resolution for the deal would have passed even if a shareholders' meeting were held to approve the acquisition before its completion.

Shares of the Catalist-listed firm last traded at 22.5 Singapore cents on Thursday.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 20, 2020 12:09 PM
Government & Economy

Trump's daughter-in-law considering Senate run, says US media

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law Lara is considering a Senate run in her home state of North...

Nov 20, 2020 11:56 AM
Garage

Singapore's PDPC investigating allegations that Muslim Pro sold user data to US military

BITSMEDIA, the Singapore-based developer of the religious app Muslim Pro, is under investigation by the Republic's...

Nov 20, 2020 11:56 AM
Energy & Commodities

Hershey is behind the big cocoa trade that upended New York markets

[CHICAGO] One of America's top chocolate makers is upending the New York cocoa market.

Nov 20, 2020 11:48 AM
Stocks

Asia: Markets mostly rise but virus surge darkens mood

[HONG KONG] Asian markets mostly rose on Friday but traders trod uneasily as they were caught between long-term...

Nov 20, 2020 11:06 AM
Transport

Coronavirus measures hit London black cab business

[EPPING, United Kingdom] Tony Georgiou sighed as he stood in front of a field full of parked taxi cabs, admitting he...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Far East Orchard, Straits Trading, Koufu, DBS, Singtel

Singapore stocks open higher on Friday; STI up 0.4%

DoctorxDentist's headache grows as MOH, medical bodies lean on platform

Will Biden appoint a US ambassador to Singapore?

Revolut Singapore loses heavyweight compliance chief

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for