You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

Sinarmas Land Q4 net profit dives 75%

Tue, Feb 26, 2019 - 7:01 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

SINARMAS Land Limited's Q4 net profit plummeted 74.9 per cent to S$58.6 million from the preceding year, the group said in a Singapore Exchange filing on Tuesday.

It attributed the fall to the absence of land sales for its Indonesia division and a one-off gain from the divestment of Orchard Towers by its international division in the preceding year.

For the three months ended Dec 31, revenue fell 52.7 per cent to S$276.2 million from the preceding year. The drop in revenue was due partly to the aforementioned absence of land sales as well as the weakening of the Indonesian rupiah, the company said.

Q4 earnings per share sank to 1.38 Singapore cents from restated earnings per share of 5.5 Singapore cents in the corresponding quarter in the previous year. 

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

For the full year, net profit decreased 66.4 per cent to S$119 million from the preceding year. Revenue dived 35.9 per cent to S$864.1 million from the year-ago period.

Sinarmas Land attributed the drop in revenue partly to the one-off land sales in FY17. Excluding those sales, FY18 revenue would have decreased marginally by 1.4 per cent year-on-year.

Earnings per share for FY18 sank to 2.8 Singapore cents from 8.32 Singapore cents in the previous year.

Net asset value per share for the group slipped to 48 Singapore cents as at Dec 31 from 50 Singapore cents a year ago.

Dividend per share fell to 0.2 Singapore cent from a total of 1.5 Singapore cents in the preceding year that comprised an interim dividend of 0.8 Singapore cent and a special final dividend of 0.7 Singapore cent.

Sinarmas Land closed S$0.015 or 5.9 per cent up at S$0.27 on Tuesday before the results were announced.

Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Shares of Hi-P International surge as brokers signal confidence

Acma warns of net loss for fiscal 2018

Singtel shares networks with China Mobile in IoT collaboration, partners Microsoft on IoT network cloud services

Sinjia Land narrows full-year loss to S$3.5m

ISEC Healthcare Q4 profit up 10%; declares special dividend of 0.98 S cent/share

Bumitama Agri Q4 earnings down 43% to 207b rupiah

Editor's Choice

BT_20190226_JLPINE26_3706503.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Real Estate

Pine Grove a litmus test for developers' en bloc appetite

BP_ACRA_260219_1.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services

BP_starhub_260219_5.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Companies & Markets

Irrelevance, thy name is telco bundling

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Best World shares plunge as much as 25.8% as trading resumes
2 S-Reits stand to gain this year as markets turn in their favour
3 Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services
4 Pine Grove a litmus test for developers' en bloc appetite
5 Best World to hire independent party to review business and accounting practices
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SGfactory_260219_86.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output shrinks 3.1% in January, first drop in a year

doc748ur1c6ehcs6a8ror5_doc6xsgrprajtuj850r5nz.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

green1.jpg
Feb 26, 2019
Real Estate

Oxford Road's Kentish Green, District 9's St Thomas Ville try for collective sales again

Feb 26, 2019
Real Estate

Little India heritage site valued at some S$70.6m goes up for tender

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening