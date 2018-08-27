You are here

Home > Companies & Markets
INVEST FAIR 2018

Singapore retail investors urged to look at Asean equities

One panelist at investor forum notes Thailand is 'not at the tail-end of the S-curve yet'
Mon, Aug 27, 2018 - 5:50 AM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

BT_20180827_ABINVEST27_3543268.jpg
From left: Maybank Kim Eng analyst Sorrabhol Virameteekul, Thai Union Group investor relations manager Bunlung Waiyanont, and Project Planning Service CEO Phonthong Tharachai.
PHOTO: SHAREINVESTOR

Singapore

THE value of Singapore's stock market is double Thailand's - but the inverse is true for daily trading volume.

Maybank Kim Eng analyst Sorrabhol Virameteekul shared the observation at a weekend investor education event, when retail investors here were urged to look beyond

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20180825_NSBRUNCHP1_3541599-1.jpg
Aug 25, 2018
Brunch

Game on: eSports levels up

325364060_0-23.jpg
Aug 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore output growth on cue, slowing to 6% in July

BT_20180825_ARRIVAL_3542721.jpg
Aug 25, 2018
Transport

H1 visitor arrivals to Singapore grow by more than 7 per cent

Most Read

1 Malaysia and Singapore agree to put HSR on hold, delay and costs to be discussed: source
2 Creative Technology in the black in Q4 on gains from lawsuit award against Huawei
3 PM Lee rebuts notion that 99-year HDB lease is extended rental, not a sale
4 HDB lessees are owners of their flats, not renters: PM Lee
5 Malaysia files criminal charges against Jho Low and father: report
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180825_NSBRUNCHP1_3541599-1.jpg
Aug 25, 2018
Brunch

Game on: eSports levels up

325364060_0-23.jpg
Aug 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore output growth on cue, slowing to 6% in July

BT_20180825_ARRIVAL_3542721.jpg
Aug 25, 2018
Transport

H1 visitor arrivals to Singapore grow by more than 7 per cent

BT_20180825_HDB_3542728.jpg
Aug 25, 2018
Government & Economy

HDB lessees are owners of their flats, not renters: PM Lee

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening