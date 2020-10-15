You are here

Singapore shares fall despite economic contraction easing

Uncertainties over coronavirus vaccine, stimulus talks in the US weigh on regional markets.
Thu, Oct 15, 2020 - 5:50 AM
peckgek@sph.com.sg

UNCERTAINTIES surrounding the coronavirus vaccine and stimulus talks in the United States weighed on regional markets, including the Straits Times Index (STI), which declined 12.06 points or 0.47 per cent to 2,555.59 on Wednesday.

The index's decline came despite the third-quarter ease in...

