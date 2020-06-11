Singapore shares trade sideways as markets await Fed meeting

Get our introductory offer at only
THE Straits Times Index (STI) ended Wednesday at 2,800.57 points, registering a small gain of 0.23 per cent.
Its performance was in line with its regional peers' range-bound trading ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday evening.
Market analyst at FXTM Han Tan said...
