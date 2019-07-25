You are here

Home > Companies & Markets

SingHaiyi posts net loss of S$8.2m, 84% slump in revenue for Q1

Thu, Jul 25, 2019 - 9:29 PM
leilal@sph.com.sg@LeilaLaiBT

PROPERTY developer SingHaiyi Group on Thursday posted a net loss of S$8.2 million for the first quarter ended June 30, compared to a profit of S$1.2 million a year ago.

Revenue plunged 84 per cent to S$4.2 million from S$26 million in Q1 of the previous year, mainly due to lower revenue recognised for SingHaiyi's completed private condominium project City Suites.

In the quarter under review, revenue mainly came from sales of Phase 2 units in its completed commercial condominium project Vietnam Town and rental income from Tri-County Mall.

Loss per share was 0.194 Singapore cent, while earnings per share a year ago was 0.029 cent.

No dividend was declared for the period under review.

SingHaiyi shares ended at S$0.095 on Thursday, up 0.2 Singapore cent or 2.15 per cent before the results were announced.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

nz_pound_240898.jpg
Jul 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mixed impact seen for pound rout on Singapore firms

nz_ny_240897.jpg
Jul 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Asia phoenix will rise from decoupling of US

nz_APPLE_250709.jpg
Jul 25, 2019
Companies & Markets

Creditor goes to court to place Epicentre under judicial management

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

AK_sgx_2507.jpg
Jul 25, 2019
Stocks

Delistings on SGX expected to continue in H2 even at higher prices: analysts

VIA - A Thai visitor making a payment using Global Pay through VIA at Haneda A....jpg
Jul 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz_AIRPORT_250754.jpg
Jul 25, 2019
Government & Economy

Singaporeans 6th most vacation-deprived globally, will take pay cut for holiday: poll

Jul 25, 2019
Real Estate

Rents, prices of Singapore industrial space remained stable in Q2: JTC

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly